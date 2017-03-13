Rep. Mark Sanford faces tough questio...

Rep. Mark Sanford faces tough questions at Hilton Head town hall

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Eduardo Leyva, the youngest child of two immigrants, talks about the fear that the local immigrant community is feeling in light of the possibility of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reinstating the 287 task force. Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime' Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner comments on the concerns expressed by protesters about the possibility of restarting a 287 task force within the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar 3 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,762 • Total comments across all topics: 279,683,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC