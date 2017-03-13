Rep. Mark Sanford faces tough questions at Hilton Head town hall

Eduardo Leyva, the youngest child of two immigrants, talks about the fear that the local immigrant community is feeling in light of the possibility of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reinstating the 287 task force. Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime' Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner comments on the concerns expressed by protesters about the possibility of restarting a 287 task force within the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

