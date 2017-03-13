Rep. Mark Sanford faces tough questions at Hilton Head town hall
Eduardo Leyva, the youngest child of two immigrants, talks about the fear that the local immigrant community is feeling in light of the possibility of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reinstating the 287 task force. Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime' Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner comments on the concerns expressed by protesters about the possibility of restarting a 287 task force within the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC