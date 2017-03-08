Preparing to play at the International Piano Competition
Follow contestant Jaeden Izik-Dzurko up to the practice room at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina as he makes ready to compete in the second round of the International Piano Competition on March 7, 2017. Hal McCann, a member of the barbershop quartet "Tidal Fource," gives a quick primer on the voices behind the group and give a little taste of what they can do with rendition of "My Wild Irish Rose."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC