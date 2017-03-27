Only thing missing ...a full-size tennis court
Several local businesses share their opinion on The Bachelorette coming to Bluffton to shoot and the road closures on Calhoun Street that accompany it on Monday, March 27, 2017. Following Wednesday night's public forum to discuss the proposed redevelopment of Hilton Head National Golf Club, local residents approached the architect for the property's owner, Michael Kronimus, who also lives in Bluffton, to get some clarity on how the mixed-use development will affect them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC