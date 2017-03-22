Newborn babies named Romeo and Juliet born hours apart in S.C.
Newborn babies named Romeo and Juliet born hours apart in S.C. Two babies named Romeo and Juliet were born hours apart at a hospital in South Carolina earlier this week. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://usat.ly/2mPuzrD Two newborn babies delivered just hours apart at a South Carolina hospital may have romance, or at least a good story to tell, in their futures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC