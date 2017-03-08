Moss tries again with new school spending plan that may be in front of voters as early as June
Rebuffed in November on a 10-year, $217 million building plan , the county's Board of Education is studying a draft proposal that would go back before the electorate this summer with a new framework to address five years of capital needs at a little over half the cost. "We have a problem that's not going to go away," superintendent Jeff Moss told the board Tuesday night, noting Bluffton's population boom as he outlined a $120 million proposal for essentially the same projects that were rejected by voters just four months earlier.
