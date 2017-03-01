Mistrial declared in case of Bluffton womana s 2014 murder
A mistrial was declared Wednesday morning in the case of a Hollywood man accused of killing a Bluffton woman in 2014 after evidence inadvertently presented by the prosecution in front of a jury was deemed inadmissible. The trial of Jerry Lee Manigault , 56, will be rescheduled after Circuit Court Judge Craig Brown decided in a pre-trial meeting with 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone and Beaufort County Chief Public Defender Trasi Campbell that the Tuesday testimony of Charleston County Sheriff's Office Detective Matt Downing could suggest to the jury that the suspect had a prior criminal record and affect its ability to make a decision.
