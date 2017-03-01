Mistrial declared in case of Bluffton...

Mistrial declared in case of Bluffton womana s 2014 murder

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

A mistrial was declared Wednesday morning in the case of a Hollywood man accused of killing a Bluffton woman in 2014 after evidence inadvertently presented by the prosecution in front of a jury was deemed inadmissible. The trial of Jerry Lee Manigault , 56, will be rescheduled after Circuit Court Judge Craig Brown decided in a pre-trial meeting with 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone and Beaufort County Chief Public Defender Trasi Campbell that the Tuesday testimony of Charleston County Sheriff's Office Detective Matt Downing could suggest to the jury that the suspect had a prior criminal record and affect its ability to make a decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC