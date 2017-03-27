Man flown to hospital Wednesday after...

Man flown to hospital Wednesday after being found with head injury on Bluffton roadway

21 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

A man was flown to a Savannah hospital early Wednesday morning after he was found lying in a Bluffton roadway bleeding from the head. When Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to Alljoy Road around 1 a.m., they found a woman standing over the man giving him aid, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

