Lawsuit filed in November death of Bluffton motorcyclist

A lawsuit alleging that a pothole led to the November death of a Bluffton motorcyclist was filed against the S.C. Department of Transportation in Beaufort County Court on March 1. In the suit, Ruth Brown, representative of the estate of her husband, Ronald Angove, 67, alleges he died as a result of injuries sustained Oct. 22, 2016, as he drove a motorcycle north on River Road in Yemassee. The suit also claims the crash happened due to negligence on the part of SCDOT.

