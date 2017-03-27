L-O-V-E: Bachelorette contestants spell their way through Hilton Head Shelter Cove date
The skies were blue, the sun was shining and the mostly female crowd was in good spirits for the filming of a group date for Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Wednesday afternoon. "It's a two-hour hi-def commerical for Hilton Head," Chris Harrison, The Bachelorette television host, told a crowd of extras before cameras began rolling.
