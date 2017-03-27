Kids not old enough to drive? They ca...

Kids not old enough to drive? They can explore trucks and cars at Bluffton Touch-A-Truck event

The Island Packet

Kids of all ages can come climb, honk and explore a variety of trucks and other vehicles from Bluffton Township Fire Department, the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Palmetto Electric, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and more at the Tanger Outlets Hilton Head's second Touch-A-Truck event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1. All children will receive a free Tanger gift at the event entrance at 1256 Fording Island Road in Bluffton while supplies last. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring school supply donations to support Project Connect.

