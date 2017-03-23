Hometown Heroes: Heritage scholars

Hometown Heroes: Heritage scholars

The Heritage Classic Foundation - the organization that operates the RBC Heritage every April - has donated more than $35 million to Lowcountry charities since 1987 - the largest contribution coming in the form of scholarships. More Lowcountry students received grants at the annual scholarship luncheon on Tuesday.

