Hilton Head Choral Society to host Choral Festival

The Hilton Head Choral Society will host its first Choral Festival at 7 p.m. April 2, according to a news release. The HHCS's third concert of the season includes the 100 voices of the HHCS, four invited choruses, and composer/conductor Paul Basler.

