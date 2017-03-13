Herea s what happened at Tuesdaya s rally against Sheriff Tanner in Old Town Bluffton
More than 100 people gathered during lunch hour March 14, 2017, outside the U.S. Post Office in Bluffton to protest Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner's request to reinstate the agency's partnership with ICE under the controversial 287 program. Protestors stand along Bluffton Road in Bluffton during a protest to express their concerns to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office about its efforts to reconstitute the "287 " immigration task force on March 14, 2017, in Bluffton.
