Guys and Dolls' opens March 17 in Sun City

DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today Cast and band members of the Sun City Community Theatre group rehearse a dance scene in "Guys and Dolls," set to open at Magnolia Hall on March 17. In nearly 100 short stories, Damon Runyon explored the nightlife of midtown Manhattan, from Broadway and Times Square to Hell's Kitchen. The writer rubbed elbows with gamblers, grifters, jockeys, mobsters, bookies, chorus girls and gangsters.

