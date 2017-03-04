Group accuses Bluffton of FOIA violations
BeaufortWatchdog.org has filed a complaint in Beaufort County Court of Common Pleas against the town of Bluffton alleging violations of the Freedom of Information Act. The group is headed by Hilton Head Island businessman Skip Hoagland, a longtime critic of local government officials and the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.
