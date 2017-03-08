Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley wants remaining $11 million this...

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley wan...

9 hrs ago

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley says he's seeking the remaining $11 million of the $25 million from the S.C. Statehouse to help build the International African American Museum in Charleston. With the state's budget stressed by ongoing costs related to Hurricane Matthew, and the Legislature's plan to fix the state's pension system expected to be costly, money for other projects is expected to be tight once again in the coming budget year.

Read more at Post and Courier.

