Film crews setting up in Bluffton for 'Bachelorette' taping
Bluffton is going to Hollywood! You may have noticed streets are already closed in the downtown area as a production company sets up for a concert event that will be featured in a television show. Film crews are already setting up on Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton, and Bluffton Police are closing the roads to street traffic for the special event that will be part of an episode of the Bachelorette.
