Film crews setting up in Bluffton for...

Film crews setting up in Bluffton for 'Bachelorette' taping

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Bluffton is going to Hollywood! You may have noticed streets are already closed in the downtown area as a production company sets up for a concert event that will be featured in a television show. Film crews are already setting up on Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton, and Bluffton Police are closing the roads to street traffic for the special event that will be part of an episode of the Bachelorette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar 3 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Beaufort County was issued at March 28 at 3:32AM EDT

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,901 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC