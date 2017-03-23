Fans of a The Bachelorette,a you should plan to go to Shuckina and Shaggina ... just sayina
You might have noticed a weeks ago that the Old Town Bluffton Merchants Society suddenly moved its annual Shuckin' and Shaggin' event forward a day to this Thursday night with no explanation. Well, now we can tell you why: "The Bachelorette" is going to film there, too, and the bachelors are going to learn how to shag.
