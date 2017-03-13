Faces of the Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade

The pipes were playin' and Irish eyes were all smiles as the 34th Annual Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade rolled down Pope Avenue on March 12, 2017. Looking for love in all the wrong places? To help you find a location for an intimate getaway with that special someone, here are a few pretty places around Beaufort County that would be perfect spots for that romantic walk, or talk .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.