Extensive damage to home from fire; under investigation

The cause of a fire at 3 Bristlestone Court is still under investigation by the Bluffton Township fire marshals after it destroyed a home around 9:15 a.m. on the morning of Monday, March 20, 2017. Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime' About 75 people gathered outside the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office in Beaufort on March 14, 2017, to protest Sheriff P.J. Tanner's plan to allow a team of deputies to act as federal immigration agents, as part of the so-called 287 program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.