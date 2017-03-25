Daufuskie night time golf cart ordinance closer to approval
Beaufort County Council voted March 13 to approve a nighttime golf cart ordinance for Daufuskie Island in title only and send the measure back to committee. As written, the ordinance requires a number of safety features for nighttime golf cart use that some don't think are needed on Daufuskie.
