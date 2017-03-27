Coffee networking event to focus on B...

Coffee networking event to focus on Bluffton dog park

11 hrs ago

The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly coffee networking event at 8:30 a.m. April 4 at Engel & VA lkers' Bluffton Property Lounge at 6 Promenade in Bluffton, according to a news release. The event will be hosted by Daniella Squicquero, who, along with fellow animal lovers and members of the Friends of Bluffton Dog Parks board of directors, will be speaking on the progress and plans for this new addition to the Bluffton townscape.

