Clydesdales open for visit Thursday, Sunday
You can see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales in Friday's St. Patrick's Day Parade. But you also have a couple of opportunities to visit them in their temporary stables in Garden City: Thursday, March 16 and Sunday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Southern Eagle Distributing, 1320 U.S. 80. If you're in Bluffton Saturday for their St. Patrick's celebration, you can see them noon to 3 p.m. in Old Town Bluffton, S.C., on Calhoun Street for a King of Beers Parade.
