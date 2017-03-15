Clydesdales open for visit Thursday, ...

Clydesdales open for visit Thursday, Sunday

12 hrs ago Read more: Connect Savannah

You can see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales in Friday's St. Patrick's Day Parade. But you also have a couple of opportunities to visit them in their temporary stables in Garden City: Thursday, March 16 and Sunday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Southern Eagle Distributing, 1320 U.S. 80. If you're in Bluffton Saturday for their St. Patrick's celebration, you can see them noon to 3 p.m. in Old Town Bluffton, S.C., on Calhoun Street for a King of Beers Parade.

Bluffton, SC

