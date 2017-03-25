Calling all - Bachelorette' fans: Be in an episode filming in Bluffton

Don't expect to have a rose offered to you, but now is your shot to be on "The Bachelorette." The town of Bluffton is offering residents and fans of "The Bachelorette" the chance to appear on an upcoming episode of the show during a special concert on Tuesday, March 28. The concert will take place at 10:15 p.m. in downtown Bluffton with registration for those participating beginning at 7 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. The event is open to anyone ages 16 and up with attendees under 16 required to have a legal guardian with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.