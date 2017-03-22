Blufftona s True Religion Store hit b...

Blufftona s True Religion Store hit by theft a " again

Read more: The Island Packet

A Bluffton clothing store was the victim of theft again March 16 - the sixth such theft since November - when four women took $3,300 in items before being caught by Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies. The store manager at the Tanger Outlets 1 True Religion Store said two black females entered the store around 2:20 p.m. and began "piling things up" around the store without looking at price tags, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

