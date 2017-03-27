Blufftona s Neo Farm to Table restaur...

Blufftona s Neo Farm to Table restaurant closes, owners look forward to catering and more

Just as Russel Keane was about to reopen Neo Farm to Table Restaurant and Bakery in December 2016 after repairing damage from Hurricane Matthew, he said the fire department called him around 7 a.m. early in December. A pipe inside the wall of the restaurant burst and water was pouring out of the building, he said.

