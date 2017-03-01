Bluffton traffic stop uncovers loaded gun, suspected heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone

An Orangeburg man was arrested on Thursday after an officer found drugs and a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop. Donqayis Busby, 22, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm after he was pulled over for an improper display of vehicle registration and a seat belt violation, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.

