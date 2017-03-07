Bluffton hearts & darts

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford went face-to-face with some of his Beaufort County constituents, many of whom strongly oppose his fellow congressional Republicans' policies, and answered their questions Friday at the Technical College of the Lowcountry. Sanford told them why he supports repealing the Affordable Care Act, defunding Planned Parenthood and President Donald Trump's proposal to secure the country's border with Mexico, while agreeing to meet afterward with an overflow crowd that couldn't make it inside and return for another town hall in southern Beaufort County.

