Bluffton counts on volunteer leaders
Did you know Bluffton has more people who volunteer on a town board, commission or committee than the town has employees? The town counts on volunteer citizen leaders to take a hard look at important issues and we rely on their input on matters that come before council. We are grateful for each person's time, talent and emotional investment in the issues that shape Bluffton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC