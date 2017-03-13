Betty Penly

Betty Penly

23 hrs ago

The daughter of the late Jane Oaks and Ranzie Riddle, of Spruce Pine, Betty was preceded in death by sisters Anne Nichols and Katherine Revis; brothers, Jack Riddle and Harold Riddle. She has one remaining sibling, Phyllis Sparks, of Florida.

