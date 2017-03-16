Beaufort security cameras now up and running
The 14 cameras were installed from Charles Street to Carteret Street as well as Bay Street and Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. The city spent $71,500 to install 14 cameras from Charles Street to Carteret Street, as well as Bay Street and Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
