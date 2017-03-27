Beaufort Countya s proposed nighttime golf cart rules hit another speed bump

Nearly ten months after state lawmakers from Beaufort County led a successful effort to change the law to allow the use of golf carts at night, the county has yet to establish specific rules to jump-start the after-dark cruising. A series of speed bumps have slowed the process, the most recent coming from Daufuskie Island residents who are concerned with the expense of upgrading older carts to meet safety standards proposed by the Beaufort County Council.

