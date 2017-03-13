Beaufort County to hold info sessions...

Beaufort County to hold info sessions on curbside trash collection in Bluffton

11 hrs ago

Beaufort County's Public Works Solid Waste and Recycling division will hold two public meetings to discuss curbside waste on March 22 at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park, 11 Recreation Court, Bluffton. The meetings will focus on residential curbside waste collection in the Town of Bluffton and the unincorporated sections of greater Bluffton, according to a county news release.

Bluffton, SC

