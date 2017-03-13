Beaufort County to hold info sessions on curbside trash collection in Bluffton
Beaufort County's Public Works Solid Waste and Recycling division will hold two public meetings to discuss curbside waste on March 22 at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park, 11 Recreation Court, Bluffton. The meetings will focus on residential curbside waste collection in the Town of Bluffton and the unincorporated sections of greater Bluffton, according to a county news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC