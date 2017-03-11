Beaufort County launches marine debri...

Beaufort County launches marine debris removal, temporary closing of some boat landings

Beaufort County has announced that removal of marine debris and abandoned vessels from county waterways will begin over the next several days. The removal of debris and abandoned vessels will necessitate the temporary closure of some boat landingsto provide the County's contractor a site to unload removed materials for proper disposition.

