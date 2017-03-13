Beaufort County, Bluffton partner to buy land for new park on Calhoun Street

Beaufort County and Bluffton are partnering to purchase a plot of land in the Old Town historic district to build a new passive park and provide more public access to the May River. The two government entities will evenly split the $1.5 million purchase price, and Bluffton will take on "primary responsibility for operation and maintenance" of the roughly 1.3-acre property at 111 Calhoun St, according to a town news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.