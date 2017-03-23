Beach laws every Hilton Head Island t...

Beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know

Beach laws on Hilton Head Island, including those protecting wildlife such as sea turtles and sand dollars, and laws prohibiting things like fireworks and alcohol. Archaeologists, more than 20 years later, using radar and magnetometers, have created a digital and a 3-dimensional accurate representation of San Marcos, the fort founded by Pedro Menendez Marquez in 1577 on Santa Elena - now known as the the home to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

