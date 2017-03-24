Baby Romeo Meets Baby Juliet

Baby Romeo Meets Baby Juliet

On Saturday afternoon at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Bluffton, South Carolina, proud parents Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed their baby Romeo to the world. 18 hours and 8 minutes later, Christiana and Allan Shifflett in the room next door welcomed a baby girl that they named ... you guessed it, Juliet! Both parents had picked their babies names earlier in their pregnancies and didn't know about each other until they met in the hospital.

