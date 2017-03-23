Authors showcase their work at Frampton Plantation
Shellie Murdaugh/For Bluffton Today Nancy Waterhouse of Bluffton, center, attended the Authors Under the Live Oaks event last weekend and purchased books from Jasper County natives Lisa Lowther and Sheree Darien. Shellie Murdaugh/For Bluffton Today Authors Under the Live Oaks featured local authors as they discussed their works with visitors to Frampton Plantation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC