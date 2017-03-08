About 120 Pritchardville students will be switching to new schools in August
Some 120 Pritchardville Elementary School students will say goodbye to campus this spring, destined for other schools in August after a redistricting proposal was approved Tuesday to relieve overcrowding at the Bluffton school. The Beaufort County school board voted 8-1 to approve an option that would transfer about two-thirds of those students to Michael C. Riley Elementary next year, with the rest making a shift to Bluffton Elementary.
