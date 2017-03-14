A talent for appreciation

Around every corner, behind shaggy azaleas happily overlooked by yard men wielding gasoline-powered clippers, in modern air-conditioned buildings with wall-to-wall carpet, ceiling light cams aimed strategically, in fragile sheds, in the front yard of an antebellum home and in a double wide, a former church and a relocated Parris Island barracks, Bluffton's art community thrives. Any week finds an opening reception somewhere in the neighborhood.

