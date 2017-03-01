A symphony orchestra chairman speaks on the need for a new arts venue

Visitors and volunteers celebrated the history of Mitchelville, the first self-governing town of freed slaves in the country, on Hilton Head Island with a Gullah breakfast, walking tours, songs and a play on Feb. 4, 2017. The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra's 2017 Youth Concerto Competition was held on Feb. 4, 2017 at St. Luke's Church on Hilton Head Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.