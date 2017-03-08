A Sheriffa s Office phone call could send this protest to Bluffton instead of Hilton Head

Local activists planning to protest Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner's desire to revive a controversial immigration-law-enforcement program said they were met with resistance from the Town of Hilton Head and felt intimidated by the sheriff when seeking permission to hold the event next week. Mitch Siegel of Lowcountry Indivisible said the group was planning a "peaceful and respectful" rally on Tuesday afternoon against Tanner's initiative to reinstate the 287 Program , which allows specially trained deputies to enforce federal immigration law - including investigation, apprehension or detention of immigrants who are in the United States illegally - under Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervision.

