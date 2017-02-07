Youth Concerto Competition back for ninth edition
The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra's 2017 Youth Concerto Competition was held on Feb. 4, 2017 at St. Luke's Church on Hilton Head Island. Here, competition director Joseph Gimbel describes the competition between the 10 young instrumentalists.
