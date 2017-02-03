Welcome, new Bluffton firefighters
Sean Hyde, Melissa Keller, Matthew Wallet, Rick Peavey, Tyler Griffin, Kaleb Spears, Anthony Chapman and Scott Smith are currently enrolled in the fire district's 10 week recruit school, according to a fire district news release. We've got you covered if you're looking for box scores and other late sports results that missed the printed newspaper because of early deadlines.
