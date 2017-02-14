Water sample tests positive for human bacteria at Rose Dhu Creek

The testing was done by the town of Bluffton and reported by staff at the May River Watershed Action Plan Advisory Committee on Jan. 26. The one positive human "hit" came from water sample testing under the bridge at Rose Dhu Creek on May River Road. Bluffton Town Councilman Larry Toomer said it would be hard to prove those tanks are the direct cause of the positive test results, but they could be a "contributing" factor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.