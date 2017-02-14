Water sample tests positive for human bacteria at Rose Dhu Creek
The testing was done by the town of Bluffton and reported by staff at the May River Watershed Action Plan Advisory Committee on Jan. 26. The one positive human "hit" came from water sample testing under the bridge at Rose Dhu Creek on May River Road. Bluffton Town Councilman Larry Toomer said it would be hard to prove those tanks are the direct cause of the positive test results, but they could be a "contributing" factor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC