South Carolina lawmaker wants tougher sanctions for looting during an evacuation
After nearly 50 people reported burglaries at their Beaufort County homes during Hurricane Matthew last fall, residents said they will no longer leave when an evacuation is called. State Rep. Weston Newton, R-Bluffton, said he wants to give residents more piece of mind by moving to strengthen the penalties of the state's evacuee-protection laws.
