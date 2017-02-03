Sights and sounds from the 2nd annual Bluffton Ball
The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce welcomes guests and business members in the community to celebrate another year of achievement at the 2nd Annual Bluffton Ball in Sun City. David Lauderdale, Island Packet editorial page editor, was honored with the Alice Glenn Doughtie Good Citizenship Award at the chamber's Masquerade-themed gala at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort Sea Island Corridor Coalition's Chuck Newton describes why public involvement is crucial in developing a master plan for Lady's Island.
