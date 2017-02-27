Sheriff's Office: Missing Hampton County woman may be in Bluffton area
Bonnie Lightsey, a 54-year-old Hampton County woman who was reported missing from her home Saturday, may be in the Bluffton area. "A family friend reported having seen on Thomas Lawton Drive in Bluffton afternoon and believes she still may be in the area" of greater Bluffton or Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
