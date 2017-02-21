Scratching, licking, itching: 4 things to know about pets and pollen

Keely Young, an employee of Brooke's Bed and Biscuit boarding kennel in Bluffton, which also takes in rescued pets, holds Shorty, a stray that was brought in suffering from allergies. She said the terrier mix had fleas, which could have been the cause of its skin irritation, and also possibly pollen allergies -- which could not be determined until after further testing.

