Project improves quality of life, water
As part of the town's ongoing efforts to improve our infrastructure, we have numerous projects underway relating to the installation of sanitary sewer. Sanitary sewer installation is another project that helps to improve the quality of life of our citizens while improving and protecting water quality, which is so vital to our vibrant environment, economy and high standard of livability.
